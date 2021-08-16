In fact, though, Pakistanis have little reason to celebrate this defeat — and many of us are only too aware of that. It is worth recalling that the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks actually brought an upgrade of Pakistan’s international status, prompting Washington to declare us a major non-NATO ally. Pakistan provided bases to U.S. forces and received billions of dollars in return. The cabinet of Imran Khan is filled with ministers who served under General Pervez Musharraf, who — for a while at least — became one of the United States’ most important international partners. Meanwhile, in the years that followed, the Pakistani Taliban — closely allied with their Afghan counterparts — waged an insurgency against the Pakistani government that devastated entire regions and took thousands of lives.