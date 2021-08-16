How did the last gasp of “America First” foreign policy become the first priority of the Biden administration? Clearly there is some strange affinity between populist isolationism and the anti-idealism of both President Barack Obama and his former vice president. Obama, you might remember, campaigned for the presidency on a promise of “nation-building here at home.” At the height of his betrayal of the Syrian people, he famously argued that the United States had no duty to intervene in “someone else’s civil war.” Biden’s old boss presented his serial abdications as weary realism: “It’s not the job of the president of the United States to solve every problem in the Middle East.”