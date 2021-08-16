President Biden and my colleagues in the House and Senate are closer than ever to making historic and necessary investments in America’s ability to combat climate change and speed up the transition to clean energy. But taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for these necessary costs alone. After all, Americans are already paying an ever-increasing price for fossil fuel-driven catastrophes, from lives lost and properties destroyed to the enormous costs communities face to protect themselves. At the same time, some of the richest corporations on the planet have made trillions of dollars off these very same fossil fuels. Yet the corporate polluters and their shareholders — led by Big Oil — have never been asked to pay for any of the societal costs of their climate pollution. Instead, perversely, their damaging business model has actually been rewarded for generations with federal subsidies from U.S. taxpayers — and in some years paying no tax themselves.