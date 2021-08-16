Women also spoke loudly and decisively in Virginia’s latest two gubernatorial races, powering Democratic wins in both. But large, supportive turnouts by female voters highly attuned to developments that affect them isn’t something the Democrats can take for granted, particularly this year.
An investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James of sexual harassment claims by 11 women against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) should be of concern to Virginia Democrats facing a gubernatorial election 11 weeks away.
This year’s Democratic nominee, Terry McAuliffe, was a major beneficiary of support from women voters, particularly young women in the state’s populous suburbs, in winning his gubernatorial campaign eight years ago. Exit polling of the 2013 election by Edison Media Research showed that 51 percent of the women surveyed supported McAuliffe compared with 42 percent who supported his opponent, Ken Cuccinelli II, Virginia’s attorney general at the time (with 7 percent going to a third-party candidate).
Cuccinelli and his party drove women away. Cuccinelli was outspoken in his opposition to abortion rights — even for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. As attorney general, he pressured state health officials to close abortion clinics, and he refused to support the federal Violence Against Women Act.
Female voters — especially young, single women — entered the 2013 election year determined to send a strong message regarding Republican legislation the previous year that would have forced women seeking abortions to first undergo an invasive and unnecessary vaginal ultrasound procedure. When the GOP made Cuccinelli its nominee, that galvanized them. It showed up in pre-election polling and in state voter registration data. Through October of that year, women younger than 35 registered to vote in Virginia at a rate 4 percentage points greater than males of the same age group. In an election McAuliffe won by just 2.5 percentage points, Cuccinelli was largely done in by non-married women, many in their 20s — a demographic he lost by 42 percentage points, according to exit polling.
Four years later, women were key to the election of Gov. Ralph Northam (D). He had become popular among women voters and pro-choice advocates in 2012 when, as a state senator who was a physician, he raised credible and effective arguments against the GOP’s ultrasound bill. His Republican opponent in 2017, Ed Gillespie, didn’t carry Cuccinelli’s baggage on abortion and other issues that alienated women, but the GOP nominee bore the already deep scorn suburban women in particular held for then-president Trump.
On election day 2017, Northam took 61 percent of the women’s vote to just 39 percent for Gillespie. Again, among black women, 91 percent voted Democratic.
This year, Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin has studiously avoided entanglements over abortion and other third-rail issues that energize women voters. The wealthy former hedge fund executive has affected an easygoing image and focused on education, jobs and the economy — the same issues that dominated Republican Robert F. McDonnell’s 2009 gubernatorial campaign, the last statewide GOP victory.
Youngkin’s biggest liability is being linked to Trump. McAuliffe, mindful of how Trump burdened Gillespie and every other statewide GOP candidate for the past five years, prominently features Youngkin praising Trump and Trump’s endorsement of Youngkin in campaign ads.
Though Virginia will be a first test of how malignant Trump’s legacy remains now that he is out of the White House, it will also be a barometer of whether Cuomo’s fall, brought on by his alleged sexual harassment of female subordinates, weakens women’s support for Democrats generally.
The party caught a significant break when Cuomo chose to resign. Democrats also mitigated damage by swiftly and universally calling for his resignation and by the New York’s Democratic-controlled legislature fast-tracking impeachment proceedings.
The key for Republicans in Virginia this year is to hold down their losses among women voters. Maybe the Cuomo saga helps. And with Trump out of office and not on the ballot, they have an even better chance to do that, but only if Youngkin and his ticketmates learn the lessons of past Virginia statewide campaigns.