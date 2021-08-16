Female voters — especially young, single women — entered the 2013 election year determined to send a strong message regarding Republican legislation the previous year that would have forced women seeking abortions to first undergo an invasive and unnecessary vaginal ultrasound procedure. When the GOP made Cuccinelli its nominee, that galvanized them. It showed up in pre-election polling and in state voter registration data. Through October of that year, women younger than 35 registered to vote in Virginia at a rate 4 percentage points greater than males of the same age group. In an election McAuliffe won by just 2.5 percentage points, Cuccinelli was largely done in by non-married women, many in their 20s — a demographic he lost by 42 percentage points, according to exit polling.