It’s clear now that Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting practices that discriminate against minority groups, cannot protect against discriminatory laws on its own. The Supreme Court made sure of that by eviscerating Section 2 in Brnovich v. DNC. What is needed is an efficient review of election changes before they are implemented, which has happened effectively for years before Section 5 was gutted. As Clark explained in her testimony, “More than 800 proposed changes were altered or withdrawn in the period after 1982. ... Empirical studies demonstrate that the Department’s requests for more information had a significant effect on the degree to which covered jurisdictions complied with their obligation to protect minority voting rights.”