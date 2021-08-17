Do we lack the toughness of past generations? Has our national attention to sensitivity made us vulnerable to the not-so-sensitive? Has the cumulative effect of four consecutive baby-boomer presidents, companions to the peace-love-flower generation, been to pull the pin on the grenade in our own hand? Biden, born in 1942, was seen as an antidote to his predecessors — the elder statesman with decades of experience. But his kinder-gentler iteration and his sometimes-faltering performance conveys someone who is grandfatherly rather than commanding, notwithstanding his steely-eyed reading of the teleprompter during his remarks on Monday.