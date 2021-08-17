Moreover, the Afghan people did not support the war either, not in sufficient numbers to keep it going. They did not furnish enough soldiers willing to fight it. They did not raise up leaders willing to sacrifice personal interests for a public cause. You could fit all the genuine supporters of deposed Afghan president Ashraf Ghani into his getaway car and still have room for the piles of cash the Russians say he took with him as he fled. By contrast, the Taliban earned plenty of enthusiasm, with supporters apparently willing to fight on forever.