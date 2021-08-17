"We gave [Afghans] every chance to determine their own future. What we could not provide them was the will to fight for their future,” Biden said. He argued, “If Afghanistan is unable to mount any real resistance to the Taliban now, there is no chance that . . . one more year, five more years or 20 more years of U.S. military boots on the ground would have made any difference.” Americans who are disgusted watching Afghan forces cut deals with the Taliban and flee will likely share that view.
If Biden got something wrong, it is that he gave too much credence to military leaders who had assured him that the situation in Afghanistan was improving. He wisely conceded the collapse of the Afghan forces happened faster than expected. The assumption that Afghan military forces would survive more than a week was as flawed as the assessments of the 20-year conflict.
The assumption that Afghan helpers are already lost to the butchery of the Taliban, however, smacks of defeatism. The United States must deploy sufficient troops and conduct a massive rescue of the tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans. Indeed, Biden vowed in his address: “We’re taking over air traffic control. . . . Over the coming days, we intend to transport out thousands of American citizens who have been living and working in Afghanistan,” he vowed. “We will also continue to support the safe departure of the civilian personnel of our allies.” The president’s success in pulling this off will determine how history judges his decision.
The pronouncement from many in the media that the United States has abandoned Afghan allies is premature — the sort of snap judgment common on Twitter but utterly inappropriate in assessing a war in which virtually ever actor has been responsible for gross errors. Could the administration at least be given a chance to try to rescue Afghans, in concert with allies? Could it compensate its wrongfully rosy projections on how long Afghan security forces would last by sending additional forces to remain until we remove our Afghan partners? That’s what Biden proposes; we should pray he follows through.
It is also remarkable that Biden’s critics pronounce with so much certainty that a small military force would have be able to protect the status quo in Afghanistan. Given the misconceptions about the strength of the Afghan army, the corruption of the Afghan government and the inherent advantages of a domestic insurgency fighting outsiders, this is hardly guaranteed. Biden reiterated that the choice was binary: remove the troops, or see a full-on assault from the Taliban and the call for even more U.S. troops. We do not know whether this is correct, and I maintain the Biden administration should have at least tried to retain a small military force.
Biden addressed the complaint that his administration should have evacuated Afghans sooner: “I know that there are concerns about why we did not begin evacuating Afghan civilians sooner. Part of the answer is that some did not want to leave earlier — still hopeful for their country. And part is because the Afghan government discouraged us from organizing a mass exodus.” One can question whether the president should have accommodated the decrepit regime’s request, but had the evacuation started sooner, the panic likely would have, as well.
Beyond that, the argument that Afghanistan now poses an ongoing security threat to the United States is likewise premature. Deputy national security adviser Jon Finer argued on Monday that the United States regularly monitors threats without forces on the ground:
Biden reiterated this message as well, arguing that the U.S. government has kept the country safe from terrorist attacks originating from places we haven’t been occupying for 20 years. Its ability to spot terrorist cells and assess their capacity from afar may not be any better than our on-the-ground assessment of the Afghan army. The proof will come in the years to follow.
Finally, refusing to remain in Afghanistan for a 21st or 22nd year does not throw doubt on our commitment to, for example, defend Europe from Russia or to counter Chinese aggression against our allies in Asia. Our return to the world stage depends on our willingness to deploy the full array of soft and hard power, including by reengaging international institutions. It is worth noting that 14 years after the fall of Saigon, it was the West — not communism — that was triumphant in Europe.
In sum, Biden gave the best speech under the circumstances. He was not defensive. He literally said that the “buck stops with me.” The public will reward him if the withdrawal does not lead to a repeat of 9/11. And they will forgive him the chaos if he gets thousands of innocents out of the Taliban hellhole.
The urge to wrap up 20 years of ill-conceived war in a thread of recriminations and to project certainty decades into the future is misguided, especially coming from those who got so little right for so long. Is a little humility and patience too much to ask? Perhaps it is, which might explain why our politics falls so tragically short of what the times demand.