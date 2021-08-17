It is also remarkable that Biden’s critics pronounce with so much certainty that a small military force would have be able to protect the status quo in Afghanistan. Given the misconceptions about the strength of the Afghan army, the corruption of the Afghan government and the inherent advantages of a domestic insurgency fighting outsiders, this is hardly guaranteed. Biden reiterated that the choice was binary: remove the troops, or see a full-on assault from the Taliban and the call for even more U.S. troops. We do not know whether this is correct, and I maintain the Biden administration should have at least tried to retain a small military force.