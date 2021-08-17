Post reporter Craig Whitlock’s “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War” contains an eye-popping, meticulous account of the 20-year scam. “U.S. military officials privately harbored fundamental doubts for the duration of the war that the Afghan security forces could ever become competent or shed their dependency on U.S. money and firepower,” Whitlock writes. “‘Thinking we could build the military that fast and that well was insane,’ an unnamed former U.S. official told government interviewers in 2016.”
For all the poetic tributes to Afghan soldiers, including many who sacrificed their lives, the military as a whole was never going to be able to operate independently. Commander after commander privately knew this to be true but consistently told something entirely different to presidents, Congress, the media and the public.
As if straight out of the Pentagon Papers, Whitlock reports on “explicit and sustained efforts by the U.S. government to deliberately mislead the public.” In his telling, “It was common at military headquarters in Kabul — and at the White House — to distort statistics to make it appear the United States was winning the war when that was not the case.”
Much of the blame for the failure to produce a competent Afghan army falls on the United States for its ill-conceived training programs, constant churn of leadership and cultural tone deafness. But the Afghans deserve blame, too. Whitlock explains they “suffered from other insoluble problems, including a lack of motivation and a corrupt chain of command that preyed upon its own soldiers and police.” It was inconceivable that we would mold a modern army from a population of recruits with so little education (as one retired Army officer told Whitlock, “only 2 to 5 percent of Afghan recruits could read at a third-grade level”; others lacked rudimentary math skills). Given that the fighting force we tried to construct was riddled with rampant desertion and attrition, we should have recognized this was doomed to fail.
Even worse, the military concealed this doomed effort from decision-makers, who were told success was around the corner. Three presidents bought that falsehood, as did Congress, outside consultants and numerous pundits who were drawn into the “just give us more time and men” canard.
To be certain, there was pressure on the Pentagon from political leaders to tell them what they wanted to hear. As Whitlock reported: “Even when casualty counts and other figures looked bad, the senior [National Security Council] official said, the White House and Pentagon would spin them to the point of absurdity. Suicide bombings in Kabul were portrayed as a sign of the Taliban’s desperation, that the insurgents were too weak to engage in direct combat.”
And if that is not enough to make one’s blood boil, the Afghans were cutting deals — taking bribes, really — to capitulate as soon as we were gone. The Post reports: “The deals, initially offered early last year, were often described by Afghan officials as cease-fires, but Taliban leaders were in fact offering money in exchange for government forces to hand over their weapons, according to an Afghan officer and a U.S. official. Over the next year and a half, the meetings advanced to the district level and then rapidly on to provincial capitals, culminating in a breathtaking series of negotiated surrenders by government forces, according to interviews with more than a dozen Afghan officers, police, special operations troops and other soldiers.” This went on for 18 months. It is mind-boggling that U.S. intelligence and military personnel were unaware of this. No wonder they did not warn of an imminent collapse if the United States exited.
Fault Biden for the rushed and inept pullout, but he remains the only president of four (and one of the earliest senators) to reject the military’s false portrait of the conflict and to say so publicly. He wasn’t being discourteous to the Afghan military or blame-casting when he told Americans on Monday that the Afghan army lacked the will to fight. He was treating Americans like adults deserving of the unvarnished truth.
Why wasn’t Biden snowed? Maybe the sheer number of times he visited Afghanistan gave him greater insight than casual observers. Perhaps his son Beau helped provide perspective and a full appreciation of military brass’s ability to snow civilian leaders. Maybe the famously empathetic president simply had better antenna for lies.
Biden, at least, deserves credit for his perception and stark candor. If other presidents grasped what was really going on, they did not have the wherewithal to blow the whistle on a war conducted under a blizzard of false assessments. When the rescue operation is behind us, politicians and military leaders should have to testify as to what they knew, when they knew it and why they were not more candid. That inquest should include past presidents, secretaries of defense, military leaders, Pentagon press personnel, national security advisers and more. We deserve to know who was deliberately misleading and who was merely obtuse. It won’t prevent future debacles, but it might help us catch on quicker when we’re being misled.