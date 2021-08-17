And if that is not enough to make one’s blood boil, the Afghans were cutting deals — taking bribes, really — to capitulate as soon as we were gone. The Post reports: “The deals, initially offered early last year, were often described by Afghan officials as cease-fires, but Taliban leaders were in fact offering money in exchange for government forces to hand over their weapons, according to an Afghan officer and a U.S. official. Over the next year and a half, the meetings advanced to the district level and then rapidly on to provincial capitals, culminating in a breathtaking series of negotiated surrenders by government forces, according to interviews with more than a dozen Afghan officers, police, special operations troops and other soldiers.” This went on for 18 months. It is mind-boggling that U.S. intelligence and military personnel were unaware of this. No wonder they did not warn of an imminent collapse if the United States exited.