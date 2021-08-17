The Constitution clearly places the power of the purse in the hands of Congress. This is not accidental. The Founding Fathers were concerned more than anything with preventing arbitrary and monarchical power from establishing itself in the newly independent United States. Accordingly, Article 1, Section 7 requires that “All Bills for raising Revenue shall originate in the House of Representatives,” while the first powers granted to Congress in Section 8 are those of generating revenue and providing expenditures.
Common sense suggests the administration’s new rule violates the Constitution because it mandates expenditures without specific congressional approval. That is wrong because over the past century, Congress has delegated away many of its constitutional powers to the executive branch or its entities. Monday’s decision was specifically authorized by a 2018 law that mandated the executive branch to re-examine its rule establishing how much it costs to purchase a healthy diet, which has set the level of SNAP benefits for years. Moreover, lawmakers did not require subsequent congressional approval for the executive’s decision to become effective. They basically gave away Congress’s power to exercise the most important power our Founders gave it — the power of the purse.
This is only one egregious example of what Congress has been doing for more than a century. It reacted to demands for greater federal power over the economy by passing broad statutes and handing the really important details over to allegedly independent agencies, such as the Federal Trade Commission or the National Labor Relations Board, or to the executive branch itself.
This activity is purportedly constrained by what lawyers call the “nondelegation doctrine” — a prohibition on delegating legislative power without providing an “intelligible principle” that guides and constrains the executive’s delegated power. In practice, the Supreme Court has largely interpreted this to allow agencies nearly unconstrained power so long as the merest of principles can be tortured from the legislative text. Thus, the Environmental Protection Agency was forced to regulate the emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses in Massachusetts v. Environmental Protection Agency because the Clean Air Act required it to regulate “any air pollutant” that could reasonably endanger public health — even though the prospect of global warming was never discussed when the act was passed in 1970.
Congress’s willful abdication of its constitutional duties is the biggest reason for the institution’s decline. Congress no longer seriously debates or passes most measures that affect our daily lives. Most members have nothing serious to do, so they increasingly spend their time trying to get on television rather than legislating or overseeing the executive agencies that purportedly enact their will. Ambitious young people seriously concerned with policy realized long ago that one can acquire more real power faster by becoming an executive branch staffer or judge than by undergoing the public scrutiny inherent in holding public office.
This habit extends to Congress itself. It was not always the case that the offices of the House speaker or Senate majority leader would write bills and dispense them to the floor without prior committee hearings. Representatives and senators have effectively delegated their own power to their leaders, freeing themselves to do other things: raising money, handling constituent services or pursuing publicity. Those bills that Congress does pass are thus crafted in secret and foisted upon the public without enough time for anyone to reasonably read the bills they are voting on.
One might ask why Congress maintains any power for itself at all. Why, for example, couldn’t Congress delegate the Senate’s power to confirm judges and presidential appointees to an independent agency? One could argue this would take politics out of the courts and give incoming presidents the ability they currently lack to quickly staff their administrations. All that would be lost is the rule of the people through their elected representatives. Why should we concern ourselves with such a little thing?
Only two things can stop Congress from delegating itself — and us — into irrelevance. The first is a popular revulsion so large that it elects hundreds of new members elected explicitly on the platform of reclaiming self-government. The second is a Supreme Court that takes its role as protector of the Constitution seriously and thus pursues a strict enforcement of the non-delegation doctrine. Perhaps the high court’s 6-3 conservative majority can make this the hill upon which it is willing to fight.