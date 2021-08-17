Common sense suggests the administration’s new rule violates the Constitution because it mandates expenditures without specific congressional approval. That is wrong because over the past century, Congress has delegated away many of its constitutional powers to the executive branch or its entities. Monday’s decision was specifically authorized by a 2018 law that mandated the executive branch to re-examine its rule establishing how much it costs to purchase a healthy diet, which has set the level of SNAP benefits for years. Moreover, lawmakers did not require subsequent congressional approval for the executive’s decision to become effective. They basically gave away Congress’s power to exercise the most important power our Founders gave it — the power of the purse.