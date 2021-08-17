For Republicans, the long war in Afghanistan — which took decades to fight and only hours to lose — represents a failure of ideology. There were, in fact, two distinct but related ideological convictions here that turned out to be tragically flawed.
The first was President George W. Bush’s notion that U.S.-style democracy could be somehow transplanted to societies rife with tribalism and corruption, if only we brought enough guns and money to the task. This was as ludicrous a proposition in Afghanistan as it was in Iraq.
The second was the belief shared by many Vietnam-era conservatives — the most influential being John McCain — that the Vietnam War had been lost because of a lack of domestic resolve, rather than any strategic failure. McCain’s postwar studies had led him to believe, as he explained to me at length in 2008, that wars against insurgents could be won if leaders remained steadfast in the face of opposition.
Both of these ideas — that the United States could forcibly create free and functioning democracies, and that fortitude could triumph over age-old rivalries and cultural barriers — proved disastrously wishful, just as they had 40 years earlier in Vietnam.
For Democrats, though, the chief failure wasn’t one of ideology but of pure politics. Rather than following flawed convictions, they abandoned the right ones.
In the years immediately following the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Democrats in Washington and on the campaign trail faced what they saw as an almost existential conundrum.
On one hand, they wanted to take a stand against the war in Iraq, which the most passionate part of their base had loudly opposed from the start. But at the same time, establishment Democrats were terrified of being attacked as either anti-military or soft on terrorism, labels that had dogged their party ever since Vietnam.
And so Democrats settled on an elegant formulation that could satisfy both imperatives: They opposed the faltering war in Iraq, but they supported an even stronger commitment to Afghanistan. The Iraq adventure, they argued, was a distraction from the main event, which entailed defeating terrorists and the Taliban.
To be fair, there were liberal thinkers in these years who supported the mission in Afghanistan for ideological reasons — because they believed in the use of force for humanitarian ends and in a generally robust foreign policy. (That was the favorite word of that era’s Democratic talking points: “robust.”)
But most Democratic leaders reluctantly backed themselves into the war in Afghanistan, because they thought the cost of opposing one doomed venture was to go all in on another. And during the Obama years, what started as a political calculation became a policy from which they could not escape, a life-or-death case of what poker players call “throwing good money after bad.”
You would have thought that a party seared by the experience in Vietnam would have seen the irony in talking blithely about “Afghanizing” the war. But once you’ve committed yourself to a messy foreign occupation, it’s hard to walk away.
There will be a cost to both parties for these abject failures. You could make a strong case that the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan led directly, though not exclusively, to the rise of Donald Trump and the takeover of the Republican Party by xenophobes and isolationists.
Absent Bush’s long and costly wars, it’s unlikely that the party’s base would have embraced a loudmouthed TV star who flatly rejected a century of proud internationalism.
For their part, Democrats will likely find themselves haunted by these images of Afghans swarming the airport in Kabul, grabbing onto planes in a desperate attempt to flee an agonizing fate. The dubious withdrawal plan Trump set in motion has become an all-out debacle under his successor, its end resembling the iconic scenes of choppers fleeing Saigon.
And yet the end was inevitable. “How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan’s civil war,” President Biden asked during an emotional speech Monday, “when Afghan troops will not?” He could not be more right.
The stunningly swift abdication of Afghan leaders testifies not to any miscalculation on Biden’s part, but rather to a basic truth that his party learned 50 years ago but somehow forgot: Fractured countries can’t be repaired at gunpoint, and futile occupations never end with a parade.