Many of us think that the events of Jan. 6 should have united Americans in shock and outrage in the same, nearly unanimous manner as Sept. 11. But that wasn’t the case. Rather than uniting us, the attack on the Capitol has been one more divisive flash point in a fractured nation. Many Americans deny that Jan. 6 is comparable to Sept. 11 in any way, usually pointing to the vast disparity in death and destruction, and even defending it as a patriotic effort to “stop the steal.”