The President acknowledged that Americans were concerned with “serious economic problems” in this country and added: “But out of the 120,00 refugees who are either here or on their way, 60 per cent of those are children. They ought to be given an opportunity. Only 35,000 heads of family will be moved into our total society.”

He went on to point out that the United States had absorbed over 700,000 [Hungarian] and Cuban refugees, adding, “They’ve been good citizens, and we ought to welcome these people the same way despite our economic problems.”

He also expressed the conviction that “the vast majority of Americans today want these people to have another opportunity to escape the probability of death. And therefore I applaud those who feel that way.”