The holes in Kirby’s assurances are not hard to spot. How do we get Afghans to the airport? Kirby’s cryptic statement that “Our commanders have had communication with Taliban leaders" begs for further clarification. Will the Taliban allow safe passage or not?
Other questions abound. What is the scope of the population whom we are committed to extract? (It should be broad enough to cover girls who would face violence for continuing their schooling and women who own businesses.) And how long will we remain to assure those Afghans are evacuated?
In its haste to proclaim the rescue a failure, the media should not lose track of these critical issues. The rescue is not over; it is just beginning. There are plenty of Democratic and Republican lawmakers who have been pushing for months to develop a plan and extend guarantees to Afghan partners. Now they have an oversight responsibility to make certain this occurs.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) responsibly stated on Monday, “We must, must evacuate our Afghan partners. The President must fully commit to this and make clear to the Taliban that impeding such will be met with full military force.” Many Democrats were equally forceful. The concern that the administration is allowing immovable bureaucrats to dictate the pace of the evacuation based on whether the paperwork is in order is entirely legitimate. The White House must reach down deep into the administrative muck, shove sticklers out of the way and adopt a “move first, fill out forms later” mentality.
Predictably, the xenophobic MAGA crowd is now screaming “invasion” when it comes to making good on our promises to take in refugees. (These are the same people who cheered then-President Donald Trump’s dopey deal with the Taliban and excoriated President Biden for refusing to continue a fruitless military mission.) These voices should be denounced.
The most apt analogy to the Vietnam War is the obligation that the United States had in that conflict to rescue partners — and the right wing’s resistance to taking them in. My colleague Ishaan Tharoor recalls: “In the chaos of the 1975 fall of Saigon, the United States evacuated about 125,000 Vietnamese refugees alongside American soldiers. Many more were welcomed in the years that followed. [Vietnamese American writer Viet Thanh] Nguyen insisted that a similar logic must apply for Afghanistan, a country that endured cycles of American interference and intervention since the Cold War.”
In May 1975, President Gerald Ford denounced xenophobes. As the New York Times reported at the time: “President Ford, described today as ‘damned mad’ about widespread opposition to resettlement of 130,000 Vietnamese and Cambodians in this country, appealed tonight to the nation to ‘welcome these people.’ ” At an evening newscast, he declared, “I am primarily very upset because the United States has had a long tradition of opening its doors to immigrants of all countries." The report continued:
The President acknowledged that Americans were concerned with “serious economic problems” in this country and added: “But out of the 120,00 refugees who are either here or on their way, 60 per cent of those are children. They ought to be given an opportunity. Only 35,000 heads of family will be moved into our total society.”He went on to point out that the United States had absorbed over 700,000 [Hungarian] and Cuban refugees, adding, “They’ve been good citizens, and we ought to welcome these people the same way despite our economic problems.”He also expressed the conviction that “the vast majority of Americans today want these people to have another opportunity to escape the probability of death. And therefore I applaud those who feel that way.”
Many of the children among those Vietnamese refugees became, in a single generation, business owners, professionals and elected leaders.
Biden, along with his allies in Congress, should be no less resolute than Ford in both evacuating our partners and those now in peril and in stanching the inevitable xenophobia. History will judge Biden harshly if he fails to do either.