Such a curious spectacle makes sense only once you remember that the Canadian political system grants the prime minister the ludicrous power to schedule the timing of his own reelection. Accordingly, on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — ahead in the polls and with the wind at his back for what seems to be regarded as a relatively competent covid-19 performance — called a general election for Sept. 20.
It’s anticipated that Trudeau will win said election — just two years since his last reelection — presumably with a restored parliamentary majority that will allow him to govern with a freer hand for the next four years. (Trudeau claims the current Parliament is dysfunctional, as prime ministers without a majority always do.)
In fairness, Trudeau is not engaging in some unprecedented act of cynicism: By my count, 35 of Canada’s 43 federal elections were scheduled at a time of the incumbent prime minister’s choosing. In 71 percent of those cases, the result was the prime minister’s reelection.
There’s no high-minded logic or political philosophy that can be invoked to justify giving a prime minister the power to schedule an event he has such obvious self-interest in the timing of. It’s true that under the English parliamentary system Canada uses, government is supposed to continue only so long as the executive branch “enjoys the confidence of the legislature,” but as Singh’s letter to the governor general observed, “the government has won every confidence vote they have put to the House,” meaning a snap election call be justified only if we assume that the prime minister embodies the will of Parliament better than Parliament itself.
In other countries that allow election calendars to be modified, parliament must explicitly vote to reschedule. In Britain, for instance, the Fixed-term Parliaments Act of 2011 says an election can be rescheduled only if two-thirds of the House of Commons votes in favor of the proposal. The German constitution, like most European constitutions, says emergency elections can be held only if the parliament makes an explicit vote of non-confidence in the present administration — and is unable to elect a new one.
The Canadian setup, by contrast, is little more than a thoughtless anachronism. Since Canada’s often vaguely worded constitution doesn’t bother to establish clear protocols regarding the scheduling of voting days at all, power over their timing derives from a single vague line that a sitting Parliament can “be sooner dissolved by the Governor General” should she so choose. And since governor generals are the effective puppets of prime ministers (as, frankly, they should be, given the latter is elected and the former is not), the result is the entrenched conflict of interest Canadians must endure today.
In 2007, the Conservative government of Stephen Harper passed an amendment to the Canada Elections Act, which said that Canadian elections must be held on the “third Monday in October” every four years. Canada has had four elections since then, but only two have been held on this timetable, because the amendment’s very first clause undermines the entire project by conceding that "nothing in this section affects the powers of the Governor General, including the power to dissolve Parliament at the Governor General’s discretion.” The courts have interpreted this to mean a prime minister can continue to call elections whenever he pleases. In other words, current law in Canada promises fixed election dates … except when they’re inconvenient.
Canada’s next Conservative government should realize its past error and correct it, proposing a full-fledged constitutional amendment that unequivocally states an early national election may never be held unless Parliament explicitly votes for one. The notion that the governor general — and therefore the prime minister — must hold “discretion” over Parliament’s will is an absurdity unique to Canada, and a bad idea we would never advise another democracy to adopt.
Of course, the biased nature of the present system helps make a Conservative victory unlikely anytime soon. And even if a Conservative did get in, what self-respecting incumbent would unilaterally disarm herself of one of incumbency’s greatest advantages — particularly in the face of opponents who offered no such generosity when roles were reversed? So the cynicism rolls on, and arguing against holding elections remains an entrenched tradition of Canadian democracy.