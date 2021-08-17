In 2007, the Conservative government of Stephen Harper passed an amendment to the Canada Elections Act, which said that Canadian elections must be held on the “third Monday in October” every four years. Canada has had four elections since then, but only two have been held on this timetable, because the amendment’s very first clause undermines the entire project by conceding that "nothing in this section affects the powers of the Governor General, including the power to dissolve Parliament at the Governor General’s discretion.” The courts have interpreted this to mean a prime minister can continue to call elections whenever he pleases. In other words, current law in Canada promises fixed election dates … except when they’re inconvenient.