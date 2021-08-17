“I said point-blank I can’t be objective when it comes to my family. So I never reported on the scandal, and when it happened, I tried to be there for my brother,” said Chris Cuomo on Monday night. “I’m not an adviser; I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything. I was there to listen and offer my take. And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent: Own what you did, tell people what you’ll do to be better, be contrite. And finally, accept that it doesn’t matter what you intended. What matters is how your actions and words were perceived.”