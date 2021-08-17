In May, The Post reported that Chris Cuomo had encouraged his brother to remain defiant in the face of the sexual harassment claims stacking up against him — and that Chris Cuomo had used the term “ ‘cancel culture’ as a reason to hold firm in the face of the allegations.” CNN issued a statement that the anchor’s involvement in the calls was “inappropriate” and that he wouldn’t continue in that extracurricular role, and Cuomo himself apologized to his colleagues for crossing the line into political advice-giving.
The revelation was particularly damaging in light of recent history between the brothers. During the early months of the pandemic, the brothers had a series of chats on “Cuomo Prime Time,” an arrangement that boosted the governor’s popularity. CNN suspended its rule against Cuomo-on-Cuomo interviews during this period, only to reinstate it earlier this year, when crises relating to covid and sexual harassment arose.
“I said point-blank I can’t be objective when it comes to my family. So I never reported on the scandal, and when it happened, I tried to be there for my brother,” said Chris Cuomo on Monday night. “I’m not an adviser; I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything. I was there to listen and offer my take. And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent: Own what you did, tell people what you’ll do to be better, be contrite. And finally, accept that it doesn’t matter what you intended. What matters is how your actions and words were perceived.”
Chris Cuomo’s contention that he wasn’t an adviser conflicts with findings in the report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which notes that the CNN anchor was among a group of outside advisers loyal to the governor and not to the alleged victims or New York state government. That crew, concluded the report, was among several factors that “contributed to creating an environment where the Governor’s sexually harassing conduct was allowed to flourish and persist.”
In his Monday night remarks, Chris Cuomo didn’t address that dynamic. He did, however, reference “stories” about his conduct, without specifying what they alleged. “But know this: My position has never changed. I never misled anyone about the information I was delivering or not delivering on this program,” he said. “I never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward.” The Post story, however, never alleged that Cuomo counseled attacking accusers, merely that he suggested remaining defiant in light of the allegations.
Cuomo maintained, too, that he “meant” his apology to his co-workers after getting busted for taking part in staff calls. We have no reason to doubt his sincerity on that front; however, his claim about never misleading anyone is problematic. Providing crisis counseling to the governor of New York — yes, even if he’s your brother — while anchoring a prime-time show at a major cable news outlet is furtive and underhanded professional conduct. It’s not the “right thing” under any reading of the CNN ethics manual.
Nor is it the “right thing” to glorify your brother for months on air, only to later turn around and say, hey, I can’t be objective about this fellow! On this front, Cuomo attempted to minimize the transgression by emphasizing that his interviews with his brother were short-lived and concluded months before the scandals surfaced. But those considerations don’t mitigate the colossal lapse in judgment in which he was the central player.
The CNN anchor who reportedly counseled his brother to be defiant showed traces of that same spirit in his own statement on Monday night. As we wrote last week, serious news organizations, when faced with such situations, commission investigations. Nothing about Chris Cuomo’s statement changes that imperative.