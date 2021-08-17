Here’s the setup for what Cruz and other critics found objectionable from Ward: She had appeared near the U.S. Embassy compound in Kabul, where Taliban fighters had congregated. She described the scene, noting that some folks had approached the militants to take pictures. She then made this observation: “They’re just chanting, ‘Death to America,’ but they seem friendly at the same time. It’s utterly bizarre.” (Ward’s entire report can be found in this transcript and on this video.)