KABUL, January 2008 — Army Gen. Dan McNeill is the first of seven U.S. commanders I interview at the headquarters of the International Security Assistance Force, a dilapidated building fronting on a shaded tea garden. He told me in January 2008 that the recent increase in Taliban terrorism attacks was really a sign of its weakness and the coalition’s strength. How could that be? The Taliban was regaining strength in parts of the country. Roadside bombs and suicide attacks had increased in 2007. The Kabul government was a mess. But in the military’s bubble of enthusiasm, what looked like failure was actually success. McNeil said he was pleased that the Pentagon had decided to send a few thousand more Marines to Afghanistan to “reinforce where you’re having success.”