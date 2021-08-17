Child deaths from covid-19 are possible, though exceptionally rare. Of even greater concern is long-haul covid and the risk of school closures. Children under 12 are not yet eligible for the coronavirus vaccines and are therefore especially vulnerable to the highly transmissible delta variant. More than 120,000 children were infected with covid in the United States last week. It has been estimated that 10 percent of children who contract covid will have chronic symptoms such as heart conditions, decreased lung function and behavioral abnormalities. Meanwhile, when a certain threshold of students and staff are infected, and their contacts hopefully quarantined, a school simply cannot function. Some schools in the South have already put the academic year on pause or switched to temporary online instruction after staff shortages and covid spikes have made in-person instruction impossible.