Two weeks ago, San Francisco’s health department became the first in the country to allow J&J recipients the option for a booster. This was the right call, and federal health officials need to take heed. The Biden administration is expected to announce its new booster policy soon. Even if it is not yet ready to say that the 13 million who received the J&J vaccine should receive another vaccine, they need to at least say that they can. After all, many people who received the J&J vaccine did so because they followed public health advice to get the first vaccine available to them. They shouldn’t be forgotten now.