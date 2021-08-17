Their model worked beautifully in 1999, when the Taliban was still in power. According to DEA and U.S. intelligence veterans I interviewed, farmers overplanted and opium prices tanked. The kingpins formed an advisory council and persuaded the Taliban government to ban new poppy cultivation. Doing so won international praise for the Taliban and gave the kingpins a windfall, because they used their insider’s knowledge to buy opium cheap from unwitting, desperate farmers. Once the shortage set in and prices bounced back, they sold for fat profits, and the Taliban got its healthy cut.