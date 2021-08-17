Foreign aid is superfluous if you’re running the world’s largest narco-state. That is what Afghanistan under the Taliban threatens to become.
The Afghan drug cartel consists of a dozen or so trafficking dynasties that built the Afghan drug industry from scratch after the Soviet military invasion of December 1979. Afghan kingpins now control roughly 85 percent of the world opium supply, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, which monitors illicit crops worldwide.
“Our investigations showed that the Taliban were intimately interconnected with the drug traffickers in every corner of Afghanistan,” says Mike Marsac, a retired senior Drug Enforcement Administration official who led investigations in Afghanistan and Pakistan from 2005 to 2013. “They were making tens of millions of dollars a year easily, certainly for the past 15 years.” In large parts of the country, he says, “it was increasingly difficult to separate the Taliban from the drug traffickers.”
Keith Bishop, also retired, who supervised a joint DEA/Afghan police base in Kabul from 2009 to 2012, calls opium “the Taliban’s easy, lazy gold.” The fundamentalist group also regards opium, he says, “as a weapon to poison their perceived enemies at home and abroad.”
Marsac and Bishop oversaw about 100 DEA personnel and dozens of contract police trainers sent to Afghanistan by the George W. Bush administration to try to break the nexus between the cartel and the Taliban insurgency. For several years, I was embedded in their base while I researched the Afghan cartel and its role in the conflict.
Ultimately, disrupting the cartel proved impossible, in part because key Afghan national and tribal figures were playing both sides — taking money from the drug trade while being protected as power brokers for the U.S.-led military coalition. Frustrated DEA agents had a name for those double-dealing pols: “unarrestables.”
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimates that the opium economy inside Afghanistan at $1.2 billion to $2.1 billion yearly, and many more billions of dollars globally. The cartel also has diversified: In 2010, Afghanistan became the world’s biggest producer of hashish, and, since 2015 has been producing crystal meth by exploiting the abundant native herb ephedra, which contains the chemical stimulant in methamphetamine.
A 2018 BBC investigation that found that the Taliban imposed a 10 percent tax at every stage of the opium production process, providing $400 million in income from 2011 onward, “but it is believed to have significantly increased in recent years,” possibly as high as $1.5 billion. By comparison, before the Taliban takeover, the United States provided about $500 million a year to Afghanistan in humanitarian aid.
Last year, Afghan poppy plantations yielded a near-record crop of 6,300 tons of opium, according to the UNODC’s Afghanistan Opium Survey 2020. Farmers evidently anticipating bad times planted some 554,000 acres of poppy, 37 percent above the previous year.
The resulting supply glut has knocked opium prices to historic lows. But the cartel and Taliban may have a plan for that: market manipulation.
Their model worked beautifully in 1999, when the Taliban was still in power. According to DEA and U.S. intelligence veterans I interviewed, farmers overplanted and opium prices tanked. The kingpins formed an advisory council and persuaded the Taliban government to ban new poppy cultivation. Doing so won international praise for the Taliban and gave the kingpins a windfall, because they used their insider’s knowledge to buy opium cheap from unwitting, desperate farmers. Once the shortage set in and prices bounced back, they sold for fat profits, and the Taliban got its healthy cut.
Now, the Taliban controls a nation with roaring production in opium, hashish and crystal meth. Taliban leaders may well announce a crackdown on religious grounds, but don’t be fooled: It’s still about the money and always will be. Like traffickers everywhere, the Afghan cartel will invest in chaos. It’s good for business. And what’s good for the Afghan drug business is good for the Taliban. The world may soon face the richest, best-armed narco-state ever conceived.