Just as he did in Iraq, Biden is blaming everyone else for his Afghan calamity. In Iraq, Biden blamed George W. Bush for signing a status of forces agreement that committed the United States to leave, and claimed his hands were tied. Similarly, in his address to the nation Monday, Biden claimed that his hands were tied by the deal Trump signed with the Taliban — never mind that he has reversed dozens of Trump policies with which he disagreed. He also blamed the Afghan military for collapsing in the face of the Taliban offensive — even though it had been trained to fight with U.S. air cover that Biden suddenly withdrew without warning. He even had the audacity to blame innocent Afghan civilians facing slaughter by the Taliban for putting themselves in danger by refusing to leave the country. His speech was a pathetic exercise in blame-shifting and victim-shaming.