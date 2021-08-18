National security adviser Jake Sullivan added some detail. He told reporters on Tuesday that the Taliban had agreed to “safe passage” to the airport for those seeking to leave. It’s not clear they are abiding by that agreement, Sullivan conceded. “We are taking that up in a channel with the Taliban to try to resolve those issues,” Sullivan said. “And we are concerned about whether that will continue to unfold in the coming days.” He continued, “As things stand right now, what we are finding is that we are getting people through the gate, we are getting them lined up and we are getting them on planes. But this is an hour-by-hour issue, and it’s something we’re clear-eyed about and very focused on holding the Taliban accountable to follow through on its commitment.”
The national security adviser also made clear that it was too soon to say whether the United States would recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of the country. Given its track record, Sullivan insisted the administration had no expectations the Taliban would live up to its statements that, among other things, girls would be allowed to continue school and women to keep jobs.
What is evident from these conversations is that the administration has a measure of leverage. The threat of 6,000 U.S. troops might project some power and seems to have convinced Taliban leaders not to hinder the evacuation of Americans, third-country personnel and Afghan evacuees.
The United States has another source of leverage. The Post reports: “The Biden administration on Sunday froze Afghan government reserves held in U.S. bank accounts, blocking the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars held in U.S. institutions, according to two people familiar with the matter.” It also can consider withholding U.S. aid that was promised to the now-defunct Afghan government.
In other words, we still have firepower on the ground, and we have financial leverage over the Taliban. A skillful administration would be using both to full effect. It would behoove the administration to enter into some tit-for-tat trade-offs. If the Taliban is not allowing safe passage of evacuees, we must be willing to deploy forces to usher people into the airport. If the Taliban does live up to its promise, our forces can remain inside the perimeter. And if we cannot meet the Aug. 31 deadline, we need to extend that understanding for a reasonable period. Likewise, if international monitors can establish that girls’ and women’s rights are not being eviscerated, we can consider releasing some humanitarian aid.
We need a transactional relationship that we are willing to enforce through remaining military forces and financial pressure. If we can do that and continue to protect our interests, the Biden administration’s reputation for competency might get a much-needed boost.