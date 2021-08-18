National security adviser Jake Sullivan added some detail. He told reporters on Tuesday that the Taliban had agreed to “safe passage” to the airport for those seeking to leave. It’s not clear they are abiding by that agreement, Sullivan conceded. “We are taking that up in a channel with the Taliban to try to resolve those issues,” Sullivan said. “And we are concerned about whether that will continue to unfold in the coming days.” He continued, “As things stand right now, what we are finding is that we are getting people through the gate, we are getting them lined up and we are getting them on planes. But this is an hour-by-hour issue, and it’s something we’re clear-eyed about and very focused on holding the Taliban accountable to follow through on its commitment.”