The conduct of U.S. foreign policy should not be based on what we can get away with — but on what we can achieve at reasonable cost. No, we weren’t able to magically transform Afghanistan into Switzerland or defeat the Taliban, but we were able, at low cost, to keep most of the country out of the militants’ grasp. The collapse occurred only after an unnecessary and unwise U.S. withdrawal that Biden and his aides are now unsuccessfully struggling to justify.