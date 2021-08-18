The first days of Taliban rule are producing horrifying scenes, as millions of Afghans begin to understand that their lives have forever changed for the worse. But the Afghans whom Biden promised not to abandon have particular reason to fear, because the Taliban will kill them if they don’t escape soon. It’s not just the translators and other Afghans who worked with the U.S. military for 20 years. Afghan women leaders, journalists and aid workers need to be evacuated as soon as possible, along with their families. There are more than 80,000 Afghans waiting to be rescued, in addition to up to 10,000 U.S. citizens who are still in danger. Only a few thousand Americans and Afghans have made it out so far.
The Biden team claims they are doing their best. But only about 4,000 of the new 7,000-person U.S. military mission in Kabul have arrived and they are operating only inside the Kabul airport. Outside the gates, the Taliban police the streets, interrogating people and beating up women and children. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that the Taliban had agreed to give Americans safe passage to the airport. But reports from the ground show that anyone without a U.S. passport in hand will have a hard time getting into the airport. Even for Americans, it’s not really safe to try.
Planes are taking off with empty seats because even people with the proper paperwork can’t get past the gates. The State Department told Americans in Kabul they will not help them get to the airport. For those stuck outside Kabul, there’s no rescue plan at all. Given all that, how can the Biden team claim to be doing everything possible, while refusing to say they will maintain the U.S. military presence there until the job is done?
Sullivan repeatedly refused to say Tuesday if U.S. troops would stay in Kabul past the Aug. 31 deadline, claiming he did not want to talk about hypotheticals.
“Our plan is to safely evacuate the people who worked with the United States, who are eligible for Special Immigrant Visas, which is a generous program set up on a bipartisan basis by our Congress,” he said. “We have identified those individuals and families, we are making provision to have them come to the airport and get on evacuation flights out of the country. That is what we are going to do between now and the end of the month.”
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are urging the Biden administration to acknowledge the obvious: that the mission will have to be extended. Making that decision and telling the world about it might give those people waiting to be saved by the U.S. government some assurance all hope is not lost.
“The most simple and basic question right now is, is the U.S. military prepared to stay and hold the airport long enough to complete this mission,” Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) told me. “There’s just no way humanly possible to do this by August 31. We are talking about tens of thousands of people and a situation at the airport that is not orderly.”
Administration sources told me that U.S. diplomats in Kabul were in ongoing “delicate discussions” with Taliban leadership in search of a common understanding on keeping the U.S. troops at the Kabul airport longer, to finish the evacuation mission. Those talks are being led by acting ambassador Ross Wilson. Former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan John R. Bass is on his way to Kabul to take over management of the logistics of the evacuation operation.
The Biden team is worried that if the U.S. military stays past the deadline, the Taliban might attack them there, which is certainly a valid concern. If an accommodation with Taliban leaders can be reached without bribing them with irreversible concessions like diplomatic recognition, that would surely advance the cause of safely bringing U.S. citizens out. But the Taliban is never going to agree to help us exfiltrate tens of thousands of Afghans who aided the U.S. war effort. Nevertheless, that’s the commitment Biden made and a commitment he must at least try his best to fulfill.
Rather than ask the Taliban for permission, Biden should tell the Taliban that if it wants U.S. troops to leave sooner, it must stop impeding the evacuation, Malinowski said. “We should make clear to the Taliban that the duration of our stay depends on their cooperation and then we should get everyone out that we can,” he said.
Malinowski and Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) organized a letter to Biden Tuesday signed by more than 40 lawmakers from both parties asking him to abandon the Aug. 31 deadline and hold the airport until Americans and vulnerable Afghans are evacuated. They are also asking Biden to allow vulnerable Afghans to come and stay at the airport now, even though their flights might be days or weeks away. They shouldn’t have to hide in the city while Taliban gangs go door to door searching for people to kill.
“We recognize that this is an extremely difficult endeavor,” the lawmakers wrote. "But it would be unconscionable and devastating to our credibility to leave our allies behind, given the commitments we have made.”
There will be plenty of time later for post-mortem reviews of how the withdrawal and the evacuation were bungled so badly and who is to blame. Right now, the patient is still on the operating table.
The Biden administration can potentially save thousands of lives if it can pull off what will surely be a herculean effort to mount a massive airlift in a crazy environment. But this will take more than two weeks. Biden must admit that and then act accordingly. Time is of the essence.