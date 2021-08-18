The first days of Taliban rule are producing horrifying scenes, as millions of Afghans begin to understand that their lives have forever changed for the worse. But the Afghans whom Biden promised not to abandon have particular reason to fear, because the Taliban will kill them if they don’t escape soon. It’s not just the translators and other Afghans who worked with the U.S. military for 20 years. Afghan women leaders, journalists and aid workers need to be evacuated as soon as possible, along with their families. There are more than 80,000 Afghans waiting to be rescued, in addition to up to 10,000 U.S. citizens who are still in danger. Only a few thousand Americans and Afghans have made it out so far.