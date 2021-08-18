On Aug. 23, the 190-member IMF is to distribute $650 billion in Special Drawing Rights, reserve assets intended to provide an economic cushion to nations weighed down by covid and debt burdens. This is a new issuance of SDRs and the largest in the IMF’s history, allocated by the size of each economy. Some authoritarian governments, such as Russia, China and Iran, qualify because the governments are broadly recognized by others. However, Venezuela will not be able to draw on the SDRs — many nations do not recognize President Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate leader and instead have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Myanmar, now ruled by a military junta that took control in a February coup, will also be unable to draw on them. Belarus can because most nations still recognize the Lukashenko government. The infusion will be a sizable boost for Belarus, which has only about $7.4 billion in international reserve assets, of which $3 billion is in foreign currencies.