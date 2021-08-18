There are good reasons Newsom is not that popular, including his failure to deal with the high cost of housing in California and the attendant homelessness problem, and the fact that the state’s response to the pandemic has been spotty. Newsom has been around state politics for a quarter-century, and nobody ever liked him all that much, even when they thought he was doing a reasonably good job. Even when he takes popular positions or seems to be managing things well, Californians I know regard him as little more than overweening ambition in vaguely human form.