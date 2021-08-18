Vaccine distribution around the globe has been terribly lopsided. Poorer nations are starved for vaccines, while wealthy ones are awash. But we disagree with those who see this as an either-or decision. Boosters in the United States and more vaccines for the world are both possible. The United States has pledged to export hundreds of millions of doses to other countries, and has begun doing so. The world needs 11 billion doses. President Biden has backed a waiver of patent protections for the coronavirus vaccine shots to encourage production, but so far little progress has been made in World Trade Organization negotiations toward that end. The real solution is not taking away shots from anyone, but a serious and sustained effort to expand vaccine manufacturing everywhere, and especially in the neglected and poor corners of the earth. The answer is to produce enough vaccine to reach everyone.