China is acquiring the charisma that comes from the strange strength of barbarians who are incapable of embarrassment. Freedom House says China “conducts the most sophisticated, global, and comprehensive campaign of transnational repression,” which Beijing calls the “overseas struggle.” In April, the New Yorker reported on a pro-Uyghur protest at a Chinese embassy, during which a Uyghur refugee was approached by a woman speaking Mandarin. She said: “If you get poisoned, do you know how to treat yourself? … The Chinese government is very powerful. You could die in a car accident, or get poisoned.” The overseas struggle had come to Connecticut Avenue in Washington.