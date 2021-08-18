But there’s a less-remarked-upon way Democratic leaders have set up this process that will make it even harder for those conservative Democrats to hold to that strategy, though it’s not impossible they will. To stick to their threat, not only will they have to throw a wrench in the Biden reconciliation agenda; they’ll also have to impair the party’s voting-rights agenda, as well.
Here’s why. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has announced that the House will vote on a rule allowing the lower chamber to move to consideration of three things: the bipartisan infrastructure bill; the framework that starts the process of filling in the reconciliation bill in the House; and a new version of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
The inclusion of that last one will create additional problems for conservative Democrats. The Lewis bill would restore federal pre-clearance requirements for changes in voting rules, and would make it easier to challenge voter suppression laws as discriminatory, both in response to the Supreme Court’s gutting of the Voting Rights Act, in 2013 and earlier this year.
Democrats hope to pass this out of the House this month. That would be a big statement in defense of voting rights and democracy, and would put both back on the agenda for the Senate to deal with, after Republicans filibustered the last Democratic effort.
If the conservative Democrats vote against that rule, it will be very hard to defend. Consider the circumstances: It would come even as the GOP’s efforts to restrict voting wherever possible continue, and amid the release of census data triggering the scramble to gerrymander House districts, which alone could cost Democrats the majority.
In a good piece for the Intercept, Ryan Grim and Sara Sirota point to additional internal dynamics making things tough for these conservative Democrats. Of the nine threatening to vote no, several are indebted to Pelosi for helping them against previous primary challenges or need her fundraising support this cycle. At least one is from a deep-blue district and he would face a primary challenge.
Still others are facing the prospect of getting gerrymandered out. It’s hard to see those latter ones, or indeed most of the others, voting against moving forward a package with the most ambitious agenda in decades, including provisions battling climate change, and also protections for voting rights and democracy.
The Intercept report predicts that only two Democrats will end up voting no — Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Jared Golden of Maine — which are votes that Pelosi can afford to lose in any case. That seems plausible, though anything can still happen.
In the end, the most important point may be that the conservative Democrats don’t have a defensible argument for demanding a vote on the infrastructure bill in isolation. The rationale that Gottheimer has laid out is that we must move on the infrastructure bill immediately, but he doesn’t say why: He keeps justifying this by citing Biden’s stated desire to see that bill sent to his desk, but that’s pretty ham-handed, given that the White House has strongly endorsed the two-track strategy.
What’s almost certainly going on is that those conservative Democrats want to preserve leverage to downscale the spending in the eventual reconciliation package, and the taxes on the wealthy that will help pay for it. As it is, they already will have some leverage over the eventual reconciliation bill, because their votes will be needed to pass it at the end of the day. And that spending will indeed be downsized, because Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) must support it at the end of the day, too.
So plainly, the House conservatives want the infrastructure bill passed now, pocketing it, so progressives cannot balance things out by exercising leverage back on them to keep them from demanding too much downsizing of the reconciliation bill. And that argument is not defensible:
Indeed, it only serves to confirm exactly why the two-track strategy was necessary in the first place: To lock the centrist and progressive factions into a situation where each must make the other happy to get their way.