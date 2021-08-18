What’s almost certainly going on is that those conservative Democrats want to preserve leverage to downscale the spending in the eventual reconciliation package, and the taxes on the wealthy that will help pay for it. As it is, they already will have some leverage over the eventual reconciliation bill, because their votes will be needed to pass it at the end of the day. And that spending will indeed be downsized, because Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) must support it at the end of the day, too.