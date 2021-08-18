That’s not an excuse for leaving before making sure that American citizens, and the Afghans who worked for us, got out safely. Nor for the pointless suffering we inflicted on many Afghans during all the years we were there. But that too is human nature at its most fundamental: Even with the best intentions, we are rarely as good as we ought to be, much less as good as we think we are. The only thing that saves us is that we do, sometimes, learn to expect better of ourselves — though usually only after we’ve exhausted every worse possibility.