It is also exasperating that a new Reuters-Ipsos poll shows 61 percent of Americans want a total withdrawal from Afghanistan, but 50 percent want to send troops back in to fight the Taliban. (Even worse, 68 percent say it was going to end badly no matter when we pulled out, but 51 percent wanted to leave troops there for another year.) Logic and consistency are not voters’ strong suits.
Still, before losing faith in democracy altogether, consider that there are huge majorities for reasonable things despite months and months of MAGA lunacy and right-wing media propaganda. A recent Axios-Ipsos poll found: “Almost seven in ten (69%) support their local school districts requiring teachers, students, and administrators to wear masks in schools. Mask requirements in schools have broad support among the public, with no significant difference in support among parents (68%) and non-parents (70%).”
And despite the demonization of expertise from the MAGA know-nothings:
Two-thirds (66%) of Americans say they trust the CDC to provide them with accurate information about coronavirus and COVID-19, essentially unchanged from 67% in mid-July before the latest change in mask direction.Almost all Americans (95%) have heard about the CDC’s recent updates in mask usage guidance. Of those, two-thirds (67%) believe the guidelines were somewhat or very clear.
Wow — science believers abound!
Indeed, there are a slew of common-sense policies and views that garner big majorities: gun background checks, easier access to voting (including automatic registration), comprehensive immigration reform, infrastructure, and asking the rich and corporations to pay more taxes. Big majorities want to fully fund the police and stop police abuses. And a supermajority of voters understand we must address climate change.
In the fake balance approach to news coverage, the mainstream media rarely lets on how aberrant the MAGA crowd and disproportionately right-wing Senate have become. The impulse among many reporters to treat policy debates as an evenly matched ping-pong game delivers a false impression that the sides have equal strength.
Republicans have become experts in deeming fringe positions to be those of “real Americans” and mainstream views to be those of “elites” or “foreigners.” An accurate and informative report would point out that the items Republicans consider “socialism” are embraced by the vast majority of Americans.
I don’t expect that the mainstream media, notoriously lacking in self-awareness, will change its approach. However, Democrats would help themselves by making the case that their positions (on immigration, on policing, on health care, etc.) are not “socialism” but rather “popular.”
The administration did a bit of that in selling the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure deal, but the party generally does a poor job in identifying itself with the 60 to 70 percent of the country that often agrees with its proposals (depending on the issue). It seems to shy away from accurately characterizing Republicans’ positions as the products of right-wing millionaire TV hosts, a deeply unhinged former president and cynical operators who make money off phony election audits, conspiracy theories and White grievance.
The views of elected Democrats, statistically speaking, are embraced by ordinary Americans who do not to show up at superspreader rallies or babble on about QAnon nonsense. If not entirely silent, the outsize majority that supports Democrats’ proposals on a wide range of issues is quieter, larger and far more grounded in reality than the MAGA cultists. Democrats need to find language to characterize their own supporters and policies (normal, ordinary, mainstream, reality-based) and their opponents’ (radical, extreme, fringe). They should not be nervous about labeling the GOP’s embrace of insurrection, violence and authoritarianism as un-American.
Democrats would do well to drop mushy descriptors such as “moderate” or “centrist,” which do not convey the popularity of the views they actually hold. They’ve won the battle of ideas. Now, they need to make sure the perception of their party matches its true popularity.