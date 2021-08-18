It would be a strange turn of events for Newsom, who has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic (including questionable personal decisions early on, such as dining at an elite restaurant during restrictions), but whose administration has been a far cry from, say, the calamitous scenario in Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Newsom’s potential defeat at the polls would also stand in stark contrast with his overall approval figures, which are mostly positive. Newsom’s 57 percent approval rating is more than 30 percentage points better than Davis’s numbers before his own recall.