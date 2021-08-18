The United States and its partner nations have restored order at the Kabul airport, enabling about 2,000 people, including 325 U.S. citizens, to leave on 18 Air Force flights in a 24-hour period from Tuesday to Wednesday. Yet on the streets of Kabul, where the Taliban holds sway, confusion and fear reign. Some Afghans heading to the airport have been stopped, sometimes violently. The United States seems to have a deal with the Taliban for safe passage of U.S. passport holders, at least for the time being. There is a certain logic to this given the top U.S. priority: to extract U.S. citizens, of which there may be as many as 15,000 in the country. Yet it also implies that, for everyone else, the time between now and Aug. 31 is shrinking, and many Afghans could be left behind if the United States quits Kabul on that date.