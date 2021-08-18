We abandoned the Afghans. We failed to get people out. False. The airport in Kabul is up and running flights to evacuate U.S. citizens, third-party nationals, interpreters and other Afghan partners. The military predicted that within 24 hours, we would be flying out 5,000 to 9,000 people per day. The administration has been in “communication” with Taliban commanders to allow people safe passage to the airport. The administration will be judged on whether it completes its mission.
Chaos! Failure! As Sullivan said, no 20-year war will end on a dime smoothly. White House press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged there have been chaotic moments, but the evacuation is underway. Pronouncing failure based on the first 24 hours of a complex operation is premature. If the administration restores an orderly process, the initial conclusion of TV-watchers will prove false.
The administration didn’t anticipate a Taliban takeover, at least not an immediate one. False. That possibility was in intelligence reports. The administration placed thousands of troops in the region to arrive promptly in the event of a swift disintegration. It is true, however, that the expectation was that the Afghan army wouldn’t capitulate without fighting.
We should have moved people out earlier. The administration concedes this is a valid question. However, had it begun to evacuate thousands a few weeks ago, the panic could well have descended then.
The administration is blaming the victims. Not true. Biden and his advisers are telling a harsh truth: There is no Afghan army or government. It melted. How we got to that point is a subject of the inspector general’s report. It details replete mistakes on the part of our training operation. It also makes clear that Afghan forces never melded into a coherent fighting force in part because of rampant corruption, lack of national identity and poor education.
We provoked a collapse of “morale.” Without interviewing the fleeing Afghan forces, it is hard to attribute that motivation to hundreds of thousands of troops who handed over weapons. Did everyone all over the country lose morale all at once? Reports show that the Taliban spent 18 months making deals (essentially bribes) in which Afghan forces accepted money for weapons and capitulation. That suggests Afghan forces were never going to operate independently whenever the United States left.
We should have preserved the status quo by leaving several thousand troops in the country. Another version of this is that we didn’t need to stick with the Trump administration’s ludicrous deal with the Taliban. This remains a central but unresolved issue. But the question before the Biden administration was never about whether to keep promises; it was about what the Taliban would do if we lifted the departure date. The administration says if we suspended our departure, the Taliban would have gone on the offensive, provoking another cycle of surges. It argues that Afghanistan is fundamentally different from South Korea and Germany, where U.S. troops are not stationed in the middle of a civil war. This explanation may have been self-serving and erroneous. But given what we know now about the Afghan military and government, it is more difficult to justify risking U.S. troops to definitively answer this question.
Afghanistan is now a sanctuary for terrorists to strike America. Well, it could become that. But the administration argues that we prevent terrorist attacks from all sorts of countries including Yemen and Syria (which the administration argues are bigger threats) without troops on the ground. For years, we have monitored and defused threats from these places. Whether we will be able to do the same with regard to Afghanistan remains to be seen.
We’ve irreparably damaged relations with our allies. After spending 20 years and losing more than 2,400 American lives, our staying power should not be discounted. Moreover, strategic commitments to allies (e.g., NATO, Israel, South Korea) built over 60 years or more are fundamentally different than committing U.S. troops to an endless war. The United States recovered from Vietnam in less than a generation with the fall of communism and the elevation of America as the world’s only superpower.
The administration may be wrong about the difficulty of timing the evacuation. (Reporting suggests there was plenty of bureaucratic friction between the State and Defense departments.) It may have excessive confidence in our ability to keep the homeland safe without troops on the ground. Time will tell. However, snap judgments from those who contributed to the 20-year fiasco have already proved overwrought if not flat-out false.
The compulsion to announce who got it wrong, which eventualities were foreseeable and which were not should take a back seat to the search for facts in real time (e.g., how will Afghan nationals attempting to flee the Taliban arrive at the airport?). And when former military or civilian leaders who never communicated the true state of affairs in Afghanistan for 20 years speak on the current situation, it behooves interviewers to ask: Did you lie, or did you not know the war was futile?