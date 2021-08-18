Reports are coming in from Herat of business as usual after a bloodless handover. One prominent businessman told me about his experience of being able to walk around the city without armed guards for the first time in a decade. With the fear of looting and crime that we’re facing in the security vacuum of the transition, this is welcome news. But there are also reports of demonstrations being met with repression in the northeastern city of Jalalabad, with Taliban soldiers firing into the crowd and beating journalists and protesters. There were also demonstrations in Khost, in the southeastern part of the country, where hundreds also took to the streets over the replacement of Afghanistan’s national flag.