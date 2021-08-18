The announcement by the Bureau of Reclamation came after the agency projected that Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, would fall to 1,066 feet above sea level, or just 36 percent capacity by the end of 2021 — the lowest level since the reservoir was initially filled in the 1930s. The news came just days after an alarming report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; you could call the water-shortage declaration a “code red” for the Colorado River.