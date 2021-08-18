Moderna and Pfizer are already profiting from their vaccines to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. The United States must now decide how to incentivize the next step for these companies, as they can produce a billion more doses than the U.S. population needs by the end of the year. Should we pay high prices for biyearly boosters for the 190 million and counting vaccinated Americans, which will require hundreds of millions of additional doses? Or should we build on the 100 million doses we have donated globally so far and pledge at least 10 million additional doses per week to low-income countries? The latter strategy would ensure domestic supply for unvaccinated Americans while we await evidence that boosters meaningfully protect healthy, fully vaccinated Americans.