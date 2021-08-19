The semiotics couldn’t be clearer. Matthew McConaughey provides the voice-over in his Texas-inflected twang. And there’s no doubt to whom he is referring when he says “we.” “We’ve always defined ourselves by the ability to overcome the impossible. And we count these moments … when we dared to aim higher, to break barriers, to reach for the stars.” And as the viewer sees an image of the American flag on the side of a space shuttle, the crux of the thing: “We count these moments as our proudest achievements. But we lost all that.”