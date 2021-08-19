The current challenge of opening a pathway for Americans to the airport — let alone for all the women and girls fleeing the Taliban, either to the airport or out of the country — is obviously daunting. Indeed, it is fair to say that the number of people the United States could, in even the best of circumstances, assist in leaving is a tiny fraction of those who may have legitimate claims and want to exit. It may not even be possible to get all Americans out by the Aug. 31 deadline, despite efforts to send in more personnel and reduce the red tape. That’s why President Biden in his interview with ABC News on Wednesday night said emphatically, “If there are American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out.” Biden was less clear on whether troops would stay to remove Afghans who had assisted us.