That these young women, who work for a U.S. nongovernmental organization called Ascend, are panicking is a sign of how things have deteriorated. They are no strangers to mortal risk, and for years defied a misogynistic society that frowned on female sports, especially ones as foreign to Afghans as recreational climbing. When they weren’t tackling the tough summits of the Hindu Kush, they trained on rock-climbing walls and yoga mats in Kabul and volunteered at schools and art centers. One team member, who is a gifted visual artist, even organized a rare neighborhood cleanup event in the Afghan capital.
These days, she and the other climbers stay indoors, texting, crying and praying.
Before 2001, when the Taliban was in charge, Kabul’s main stadium was less known for sporting events than for executions and stonings. There were some men’s sports, but women, who couldn’t leave their homes without a male guardian, had no athletic opportunities. Taliban leaders claim that, this time, women will be allowed to go to school and work within their definition of Islamic guidelines. But women and girls are already being banned from these activities in some Afghan provinces, and female athletes who spent who spent two decades fighting for legitimacy in the post-Taliban era are terrified.
Khalida Popal, who helped establish the Afghan women’s national soccer team and now lives in Denmark, recently described how she’s told the players to hide, take down their social media channels and even burn their uniforms. Meanwhile, Zakia Khudadadi, the first Afghan woman to qualify to participate in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo later this month is pleading for help to leave the country, saying in a video that she “cannot even go outside around this house with confidence.”
The women of the Ascend team are faced with similar painful choices. I began reporting on the team for NPR in 2015 and have worked on a book about the group and its Afghan climbers. This week, I’ve been filling out immigration forms and writing pleading emails, reaching out to anyone who can help Ascend founder Marina LeGree get her team and their families onto every conceivable evacuation list.
It’s an excruciating slog through a maze of forms and complex visa rules, like the U.S. P-2 visa program for Afghans who worked for U.S. NGOs, contractors and media. They must get to a third country and wait a year or more for their request to be processed, LeGree explained, adding that many people who are at risk from the Taliban don’t qualify, including nonstaff Ascend members.
And evacuation lists are pointless if the women can’t get past Taliban checkpoints, frantic crowds and Western troops who won’t open airport gates. Three team members managed to get into the terminal earlier this week when a German documentarian told them she’d chartered a plane. No plane came, and they huddled inside the airport for 24 hours without food, water or electricity for their phones. When they later went outside, Taliban guards beat them with their rifle butts.
On Thursday, Ascend’s Norwegian country manager, Kaisa Markhus, did get in and was waiting for a flight home. But the afternoon before, Ascend members Habiba and Zainab, along with 12 of their relatives, tried entering the gate and narrowly avoided being trampled to death.
LeGree said Danish officials had called the women and told them to get to their flight. They were given a number to show the troops guarding the gate, but no letter certifying them as Danish evacuees for fear the Taliban would stop them if they found it. Danish troops refused to let them in, even when LeGree and Danish officials tried talking to them by phone. The crowd around them grew unruly. When gunfire erupted, Habiba sent LeGree a scared voice mail: “They are shooting on everybody, we are so afraid, we are just sitting in a corner, I don’t know.”
They and their families eventually managed to get home, but they remain traumatized, LeGree said. Their teammates, meanwhile, huddle together, glued to their phones, relaying the latest rumors of how to get into the airport, alternating between fear, anger and resignation.
I asked program assistant Shogufa about whether she regrets not claiming asylum in Europe as two fellow program assistants did two years ago. She told me then she would never abandon her country.
“Even now, the fact I have to go, it hurts my heart, but I have no choice,” she replied, her voice breaking. “The Taliban aren’t leaving and there is no way they are going to give me permission to keep climbing mountains. Mountaineering is more than a sport to me, it’s my whole world.”
Today, she and other female athletes are forced to choose between their worlds and their home — and even that is in doubt, without clarity on how long Western troops will keep the airport open, and how long the Taliban will allow evacuations to proceed.