LeGree said Danish officials had called the women and told them to get to their flight. They were given a number to show the troops guarding the gate, but no letter certifying them as Danish evacuees for fear the Taliban would stop them if they found it. Danish troops refused to let them in, even when LeGree and Danish officials tried talking to them by phone. The crowd around them grew unruly. When gunfire erupted, Habiba sent LeGree a scared voice mail: “They are shooting on everybody, we are so afraid, we are just sitting in a corner, I don’t know.”