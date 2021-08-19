Ducey is one of at least eight governors who have distorted the meaning of critical race theory — the study of how race and racism framed U.S. history and shaped its institutions — to justify upholding a self-serving truth. In signing Arizona’s law, he declared that he was not going “to waste public dollars on lessons that imply the superiority of any race and hinder free speech.” What he did, instead, may have undermined the future of the state itself.