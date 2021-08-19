College can be a daunting experience, as well as an exciting one. As students pack their bags and head off to school, they should have faith not just in their instructors, but in their own abilities that won them admission in the first place. Universities are living, growing institutions. Students might be surprised at how much they have to offer if they can facilitate that process with their own efforts. They might quickly learn how rewarding it can be to give to their college. What better time to begin than this fall?