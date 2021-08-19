Some colleges now market themselves as luxurious consumer experiences. And many talented students have confided they don’t understand why so many fellow students press their college to take various actions, without springing into action themselves. Undergraduates have more to offer than they might realize. Thinking what students could give to their institutions and their peers can be an enlightening and empowering way to reframe their university experience.
Those contributions start in the classroom. Without students’ contributions to discussions, even the best professors can’t capitalize on the differences in perspectives and backgrounds that students bring with them. Make an effort to share your views. Speak up. College admissions officers have purposefully broadened their student bodies because they believe when students hear alternative perspectives in vigorous classroom discussions, they can learn an enormous amount from each other. That is everyone’s ideal class, with active participation where steel meets steel.
Professors at many colleges increasingly are rewarding students who speak up in class. In my own classes, contributing to and advancing discussions add up to nearly half of the course grade. Incentives do matter, but so does a willingness by students to take initiative. Emerging research confirms the enormous value of active learning, and students appreciate it
This spirit of enterprise can make a difference outside the classroom, too.
Nearly every college or university president encourages students to use their precious college years to “try new things.” This is excellent advice that applies both to academic choices and extracurricular activities. If you were a writer or editor for your high school newspaper, you now can choose to continue pursuing writing for your college newspaper. Or you can take a bit of a risk and try an entirely new venture, be it mountain climbing, ballroom dancing or public service. Pursuing the interests you already know you have while developing new ones is a superb way to make your campus a richer place and invest in your own talents.
Looking for opportunities to teach as well as be taught can also give individual students the opportunity to transform the culture of a campus. Many colleges and departments, for example including Harvard’s history department, are now encouraging older students to mentor incoming first-years. If you have this opportunity to help new students orient themselves, consider volunteering. Your contribution can make your college more welcoming and create a lively culture of new and unexpected friendships on campus.
It’s not only fellow students who can benefit from engaged undergraduates’ efforts. Most deans and other college leaders can’t guarantee they will accept all new ideas. Yet the best will at least listen with enthusiasm.
One powerful example of student-led initiatives comes from Harvard, where a group of undergraduates were discussing an irony of attending college. Any college. Why is it that on a campus with hundreds or more superb professors, each student gets to hear only from three or four percent of the faculty during their four years at college — those who teach the classes in which they are enrolled?
Rather than complaining, four students developed a potential solution. They met with a dean and proposed creating one evening each year called “Ten Big ideas, Ten Professors, Ten Minutes Each.’’ The dean welcomed their idea. She set aside an evening to use the college’s largest auditorium.
Students organized the event in every detail. They invited 10 professors to present, all 10 of whom, in that same spirit of contribution to community, immediately accepted.
No one, including the organizers, knew in advance how many students would show up on a cold night in February. Long lines with hundreds of students snaked around the main building. Applause erupted after each of the 10 presentations. This has now become an annual celebratory event with enormous attendance.
How much did this initiative cost? Zero dollars. Everyone volunteered their time. Hundreds of students benefit, and what was once a problem has produced a vibrant new tradition.
College can be a daunting experience, as well as an exciting one. As students pack their bags and head off to school, they should have faith not just in their instructors, but in their own abilities that won them admission in the first place. Universities are living, growing institutions. Students might be surprised at how much they have to offer if they can facilitate that process with their own efforts. They might quickly learn how rewarding it can be to give to their college. What better time to begin than this fall?