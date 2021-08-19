White House officials thought they had enough time to conduct an orderly withdrawal of American citizens and Afghans who had worked with U.S. forces — and they wanted to avoid the panic that might be caused by a more rapid evacuation. Indeed, when Ghani visited the White House on June 25, his main request was that Biden slow the departure of Americans and Afghans who had served as translators or contractors to avoid the destabilizing appearance of a rush for the exit.