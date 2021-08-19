“In the last week, AT&T, Amtrak, McDonalds — they all announced vaccine requirements," Biden said. "I recently met with a group of business and education leaders — from United Airlines, to Kaiser Permanente, to Howard University — who are also doing the same thing. Over 200 health systems, more than 50 in the past two weeks, have announced vaccine requirements. Colleges and universities are requiring more than 5 million students to be vaccinated as they return to classes this fall.”
A good chunk of the speech, however, was devoted to excoriating Republican governors who are blocking lifesaving measures and to praising local officials who are defying their state governments to keep people safe. With an eye toward Florida and Texas, Biden declared:
Unfortunately, as we’ve seen throughout this pandemic, some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures — that is, children wearing masks in school — into political disputes for their own political gain. Some are even trying to take power away from local educators by banning masks in school. They’re setting a dangerous tone.
After condemning the mob of parents who threatened health-care professionals and school board members in Tennessee, he gave a shout out to “school superintendents in Florida and Arizona ... doing the right thing and requiring masks in their schools.” Then he unleashed what amounted to a threat:
I am directing the secretary of education — an educator himself — to take additional steps to protect our children. This includes using all of his oversight authorities and legal actions, if appropriate, against governors who are trying to block and intimidate local school officials and educators.As I’ve said before, if you aren’t going to fight covid-19, at least get out of the way of everyone else who is trying. You know, we’re not going to sit by as governors try to block and intimidate educators protecting our children.For example, if a governor wants to cut the pay of a hard-working education leader who requires masks in the classroom, the money from the American Rescue Plan can be used to pay that person’s salary — 100 percent.
He all but called these governors child killers as he vowed to take the side of the victims of Republicans’ reckless conduct (e.g., kids, parents, health-care workers). Biden should not shy away from declaring that no self-described “pro-life” governor should be willing to endanger the lives of children to avoid mild inconveniences (e.g., wearing a mask).
Biden and other Democrats should stick with the underlying message: Republican crackpots courting the MAGA base are willing to do anything to further their careers. In keeping with a necessary effort to identify Republicans as extreme, radical, dangerous and anti-American (in their support of insurrectionists), Biden should not be hesitate to hammer this message when it comes to covid-19 — or a host of other issues.
Republicans are antidemocratic radicals who want to suppress voting and set their partisans up to rig elections.
Republicans are toadies for the rich, so they refuse to increase funding for the Internal Revenue Service to let their rich donors get away with dodging tax laws or using the tax code as signed into law by Donald Trump to reduce their taxable income to zero.
Republicans are so desperate to pander to white supremacists that, as Ebony’s Kevin Clark reported, they want to ban teaching “Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, the works of United Farm Workers leader Cesar Chavez, Susan B. Anthony’s writings about the women’s suffragist movement, and Native American history.”
The benefit of this sort of messaging is twofold: First, it’s true. And second, it applies to a good many GOP governors, state lawmakers, U.S. senators and House members.
Think of the people of Texas. They have a governor preventing schools from protecting their students from mask requirements, a state legislature that wants to suppress voting and one senator (Ted Cruz) who voted to overthrow the 2020 election. The state’s entire Republican congressional delegation, with the exception of Reps. Van Taylor and Tony Gonzales, voted against the Jan. 6 commission to investigate the insurrection set off by the disgraced former president, whom they venerate as head of their party. This is moral and constitutional madness on a scale we have not seen in our lifetimes.
Biden is right that the most intensely Trumpian governors are imperiling the lives of children, but he should not forget this is part of a much bigger problem. If these characters don’t mind putting children’s lives at risk, it shouldn’t be surprising that they aren’t keen in providing easy access to voters who may want to boot them out.