As evidence, McCain cited a 2013 speech in which “Mr. Blinken discussed a number of the administration’s achievements, including, one, ending the war in Iraq responsibly; two, setting a clear strategy and date for the withdrawal from Afghanistan.” To call these achievements, McCain said, was “Orwellian.” The senator then went on to cite a series of Blinken statements that McCain said were “so divorced from reality, one can only draw one of two conclusions: either that Mr. Blinken is abysmally ignorant or he is simply not telling the truth.” He quoted Blinken boasting how “many predicted that the violence would return and Iraq would slide backward toward sectarian war,” but that “those predictions proved wrong.” And he cited Blinken declaring that in Afghanistan “we have been very clear. We have been consistent. The war will be concluded by the end of 2014. We have a timetable, and that timetable will not change.”