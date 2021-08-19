The recently published inaugural progress review from the commission helmed by Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) comes after a year during which cybersecurity became the subject of widespread national concern. The coronavirus pandemic kicked workplaces and schools onto the Web; the revelation of the SolarWinds supply chain hacks revealed government agencies’ vulnerability; the rash of ransomware attacks on entities from oil pipelines to meat processors to small-town hospitals proved the consequences of inaction in real time. All this bad news has led to some good news: Finally, elected officials are paying attention.
The commission’s members take care in their write-up not to declare “success” where success can’t be really measured. It’s hard to know, after all, what would-have-been salvos were repelled or deterred. Look at major legislation, however, and cybersecurity is woven throughout: The National Defense Authorization Act packed in several of the original report’s recommendations for building resiliency, including a plan to ensure economic continuity after critical incidents, as well as a now-fulfilled mandate for the president to install a national cyber director. The American Rescue Plan gave $650 million to beef up the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill has $1 billion in grants for state and local governments to improve their defenses.
These are all progress, but they are also only pieces of a puzzle whose shape isn’t fully formed. President Biden’s administration has signaled a national cyber strategy is forthcoming. That’s essential. The executive and legislative branches should view cybersecurity through the lens offered by the commission, which describes a “layered” approach to defense. The country must deny bad actors the benefits of a successful attack, and it must also impose costs on those actors through military and legal tools alike. The last layer is less obvious but important: We must shape behavior in cyberspace by banding with allies to create a clear set of norms and consequences for those who violate them. The Cyber Diplomacy Act passed by the House of Representatives would enhance State Department capabilities to achieve that goal. A new working group involving the United States, Japan, India and Australia is a promising step.
The country, as the commission assesses, is finally crafting some tools for robust cybersecurity. The key will be viewing these tools not as ad hoc responses to problems as they arise, but rather as a means for building something bigger and more resilient.