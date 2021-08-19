Today, with the policy failure evident, all the bureaucracies in Washington are furiously leaking that they actually got it right. But consider what the Pentagon has been saying for the last two decades. In 2011, Army Lt. Gen. William Caldwell IV, then the head of the training command in Afghanistan, asserted that the Afghan army was “the best-trained, the best-equipped and the best-led,” and added, “they only continue to get better over time.” Two years later, Gen. Mark A. Milley, then the deputy commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said, “I am much more optimistic about the outcome here, as long as the Afghan security forces continue to do what they’ve been doing.” Obama’s troop surge of 2009-2012 was declared a success, even though, by 2015, the Taliban held more territory than at any time since the war began.