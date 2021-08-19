We made the call, and the boy was picked up by a helicopter minutes later. The medics strapped him down and started cutting off his clothes, sticking in an IV and putting on an oxygen mask. As the helo lifted off, a piece of fabric flapped across the ground and wrapped around my leg. It was a shemagh, the scarflike cloth Afghan men wear on their heads or drape over their shoulders as a makeshift satchel. I grabbed it and shoved it into my cargo pocket. Then I noticed the blood streaks it left on my hands, and felt the first stabs of guilt. Our job — my job — was to help the Afghans and protect them from the violence of the Taliban. When I had a chance to do just that, I had turned my back, rationalizing that the Afghan writhing in agony after being shot in the guts wasn’t a Marine — not from my tribe — so I hadn’t thought he was worth the risk.