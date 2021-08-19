Midway through the gunfight, I keyed my radio handset to warn fellow Marines about a man I saw bolting out of the compound, when three shots interrupted my transmission, and he fell to his knees in a patch of grass about a hundred yards in front of me. He staggered up, fell back again, then dropped down, clutching his midsection. I saw him grimacing as he crawled out of sight.
It was clear he was unarmed — most likely fleeing his home in the compound — and I wanted to get to him and render aid. But bullets kept cracking over our heads and into the mud wall we hunkered behind, so I stayed put.
Twenty minutes later, the insurgents slipped away and the firing stopped. The platoon regrouped and replotted our route. We had to get to a police post that intel reported would be attacked that night. I took a final look at that spot in the grass, then turned my back and marched away with the rest of the platoon.
Two hours later, at the ramshackle police station, an Afghan officer frantically asked us to call in a medevac. Two locals had arrived, pushing a wheelbarrow in which slumped a barely conscious man — a teenager, really, whose feeble beard was only a few wisps on his otherwise smooth face. His skin was a clammy bluish gray. His blood-soaked shalwar kameez — the outfit Afghans wear — was sky blue, just like that of the person I had turned my back on earlier. I knew it was him.
We made the call, and the boy was picked up by a helicopter minutes later. The medics strapped him down and started cutting off his clothes, sticking in an IV and putting on an oxygen mask. As the helo lifted off, a piece of fabric flapped across the ground and wrapped around my leg. It was a shemagh, the scarflike cloth Afghan men wear on their heads or drape over their shoulders as a makeshift satchel. I grabbed it and shoved it into my cargo pocket. Then I noticed the blood streaks it left on my hands, and felt the first stabs of guilt. Our job — my job — was to help the Afghans and protect them from the violence of the Taliban. When I had a chance to do just that, I had turned my back, rationalizing that the Afghan writhing in agony after being shot in the guts wasn’t a Marine — not from my tribe — so I hadn’t thought he was worth the risk.
The medics did everything they could, but the boy died soon after they touched down at the Kandahar Airfield hospital. If they’d had just thirty minutes more with him, they said, they could have saved his life.
Thirty minutes. After I turned my back on the boy — whose name I later learned was Mir Wut — he had bled out for at least an hour before he was dumped in a wheelbarrow and rushed to the police station.
So even though I didn’t fire the shots that killed Mir Wut — shots I later learned were from an AK-47, not a U.S. weapon — I killed him. The shame of that day lingers with me and casts a shadow over everything else I am proud of from my service.
The recent news from Afghanistan has filled me with a newfound sense of guilt. For several years, I’ve kept in touch with an Afghan who worked with me and other Marines in Helmand province as a contractor and interpreter. We’ve emailed on a weekly basis as I’ve tried to help him navigate the labyrinthine process to get a special immigrant visa for him and his family. I’ve shared his application with half a dozen members of Congress and two U.S. senators, but his is one of thousands of applications wending their way through a constantly changing and confounding process. The sense of urgency in our earlier correspondence has turned to panic in recent weeks, yet the process continues its glacial pace.
This week I’ve watched footage of helicopters evacuating the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and read about Afghan allies frantically trying to get out of the country. And I’ve come to the realization that — just like I did to Mir Wut a dozen years ago — the people who should be helping our friends are turning their backs on those we promised to protect.
Shame on us.