But Nova Scotia’s Liberals lost. On election day, the Progressive Conservatives won the popular vote by about two points and gained 13 seats — a huge number in a 55-seat legislature. The PCs now have a solid majority and will govern the province for the next four years.
Analysts may wonder why the polls were wrong yet again. The results themselves provide a clue: As in the United States and many other nations, Tuesday’s vote revealed a big divide between the province’s urban and rural areas. Simply put, the Liberals did well enough to win metropolitan Halifax and the smaller region of Sydney. But they got hammered in rural Nova Scotia and thereby lost their majority.
It’s hard to understate the degree of this difference. While a redistricting between the last election and Tuesday’s vote makes a definitive analysis difficult, it’s nonetheless clear that rural Nova Scotia seats held by the Liberals before the vote rejected the governing party. I compared the results from the 2017 election with Tuesday’s vote in every seat that retained the same name after redistricting. The Liberal percentage dropped by 10 points or more in seven of the 11 rural seats they lost to the Conservatives. In three other seats, the New Democrats’ share of the vote dropped by double digits while the Conservative vote soared, suggesting people voted tactically to defeat the Liberal incumbent. Liberals now hold only four seats outside of the Halifax and Sydney metro areas.
The results in those metro areas also hold clues to Trudeau’s potential fate. Conservatives did very poorly there, either losing vote share or gaining no more than three points in any metro area seat. New Democrats, however, did very well, gaining vote share in all metro seats and defeating a Liberal incumbent in Halifax Citadel. That seat is interesting because the Conservative share of the vote dropped by seven points, the largest decline in any metro-area seat. The New Democrat candidate won by only five percentage points, meaning her victory is due to Tory tactical voting.
To be sure, the results in rural Novia Scotia may not carry over nationally; provincial results often do diverge from federal ones, especially in Atlantic Canada. But if they don’t diverge, Trudeau’s Liberals could lose seats and even finish behind the Conservatives. They currently have 155 seats in the 338-seat House of Commons. At least 25 of those are rural. Trudeau could lose the vast majority of these if the Nova Scotia results are replicated.
Trudeau might also risk losing some urban seats to New Democrats or the social democratic Bloc Québécois. His Liberal Party holds five urban or suburban seats that it won only narrowly over the NDP or the Bloc in 2019. All five could fall if the Halifax-level results are followed.
He might be able to recoup some of those seats from suburban seats held by Conservatives, but that would likely be nowhere near enough to offset the losses elsewhere. The Conservatives did poorly in urban and suburban Canada in the 2019 vote, dropping dramatically in suburban Toronto and gaining only a few points in suburban Vancouver and Winnipeg. As a result, Trudeau has at most six or seven metro-area seats he might pick up. The net result could be a loss of 25 or more seats, with as many as 19 moving to the second-place Tories. The Conservatives have 119 seats right now; if they gain 11 or more while Trudeau’s Liberals lose 25 or more, the Conservatives would end up with more seats.
This might seem fanciful, but consider this: Trudeau has a 20-point net negative job approval rating. Polls also show that a clear majority say Trudeau should not have called the election and one recent poll found that more Canadians trusted the Conservatives to rebuild the economy. It’s not hard to connect the dots and see problems ahead for Trudeau.
Campaigns matter, and the vote is more than a month away. Trudeau should still be heavily favored. If the Liberal polling lead starts to slip as the campaign nears its close, however, Nova Scotia’s past could prove to be Canada’s prologue.